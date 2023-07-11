News

Florida sheriff’s employee admits to making up shooting story

By Laurel Lee
Dakota Wood, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office

Dakotah Wood, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Dakotah Wood, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office

By Laurel Lee

A former Florida sheriff’s employee is coming clean after accidentally shooting himself with his own firearm.

Dakotah Wood called police last month to report an attempted carjacking and shooting.

Wood told officers that “two unknown black males attempted to steal his vehicle” and that “the men displayed a firearm and made a threat to kill him before shooting him in the thigh.”

Wood said he fired five rounds in self-defense and believed he had hit one of the suspects.

Wood was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound, where he later admitted to detectives that he had made up the entire story.

Wood said he was upset over issues he was having with his girlfriend and accidentally shot himself while he was “playing” with his firearm in his vehicle.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!