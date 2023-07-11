Florida sheriff’s employee admits to making up shooting story

A former Florida sheriff’s employee is coming clean after accidentally shooting himself with his own firearm.

Dakotah Wood called police last month to report an attempted carjacking and shooting.

Wood told officers that “two unknown black males attempted to steal his vehicle” and that “the men displayed a firearm and made a threat to kill him before shooting him in the thigh.”

Wood said he fired five rounds in self-defense and believed he had hit one of the suspects.

Wood was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound, where he later admitted to detectives that he had made up the entire story.

Wood said he was upset over issues he was having with his girlfriend and accidentally shot himself while he was “playing” with his firearm in his vehicle.

