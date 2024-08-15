Florida returns more than $50 million in unclaimed property to residents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — More than $50 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of July, according to CFO Jimmy Patronis.

By region, Patronis says Orlando ranked sixth for the most unclaimed property returned in the last month.

More than $2.5 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to residents since Patronis took office in 2017.

CFO @JimmyPatronis Returns More than $50 Million in Unclaimed Property in May



Read more: https://t.co/YLMdja9nUL pic.twitter.com/qX9YKfTOti — FL DFS (@FLDFS) August 12, 2024

Unclaimed property is defined as a financial asset that is unknown or lost or has been left inactive, unclaimed, or abandoned by its owner, with the most common types being dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances, and refunds.

Patronis says an estimated one in five Floridians has unclaimed property waiting to be claimed. He encourages every resident to take advantage of what he considers a “lifeline,” particularly for those on fixed incomes or facing tight budgets, as the new school year starts.

Click here to find out if you have unclaimed property.

©2024 Cox Media Group