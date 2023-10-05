Florida man illegally obtains almost $2,000 worth of erectile drugs

A 77-year-old Florida man could face hard time after being arrested for attempting to sell illegally bought medication.

The man allegedly bought $18 hundred worth of erectile dysfunction drugs without a prescription and intended to sell them in a Florida retirement community.

The retiree, who lived in the community of more than 80 thousand residents, had the misbranded drugs shipped through interstate commerce.

While he pleaded not guilty, the man could face a year in federal prison and a fine of $10 thousand dollars if convicted.

