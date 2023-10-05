News

Florida man illegally obtains almost $2,000 worth of erectile drugs

By Joe Kelley

Erectile Drugs-Retirement Community FILE - Residents drive golf carts through the Lake Sumter Landing Market Square on Aug. 12, 2021, in The Villages, Fla. A 77-year-old man in Florida has been arrested on a federal charge for obtaining misbranded erectile dysfunction drugs with the intent of distributing the medications throughout the enormous retirement community where he lives and elsewhere, authorities said. The man was arrested Sept. 2023, in The Villages, the sprawling retirement community of almost 80,000 fulltime residents in central Florida. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

A 77-year-old Florida man could face hard time after being arrested for attempting to sell illegally bought medication.

The man allegedly bought $18 hundred worth of erectile dysfunction drugs without a prescription and intended to sell them in a Florida retirement community.

The retiree, who lived in the community of more than 80 thousand residents, had the misbranded drugs shipped through interstate commerce.

While he pleaded not guilty, the man could face a year in federal prison and a fine of $10 thousand dollars if convicted.

