Florida man checks out of Walmart with cash register, deputies say

Flagler County deputies in Florida are searching for a man who allegedly stole a cash register from a Walmart store on Sunday night.

The incident occurred at around 8:25 p.m., but the specific location of the Walmart was not disclosed.

Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office or provide a tip through their website.

No further details were provided about the incident.

📷: Call FCSO at 386-313-4911

