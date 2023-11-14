Florida man accused of deliberately running over his father several times with pickup truck

A Pinellas County man is facing charges after allegedly running over his 86-year-old father repeatedly with a truck in the parking lot of a Florida bar.

Thomas McKeown was walking towards a truck as it backed into a parking spot Saturday night.

Police say McKeown fell down in front of the truck and it ran over him, before reversing and moving forward multiple times and then leaving the scene.

Investigators later found evidence that led them to believe McKeown’s son was driving the truck.

McKeown was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials believe that impairment contributed to the incident.

