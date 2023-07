Florida Republicans will require presidential candidates to sign a loyalty pledge in order to take part in the state’s primary.

The exact wording of the pledge hasn’t been released, but it will require the candidate to endorse whoever wins the GOP nomination, or risk being left off the primary ballot.

That could potentially be an issue for the top two GOP candidates, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. Both have resisted making a similar promise in recent interviews.

©2023 Cox Media Group