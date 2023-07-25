News

FL curriculum author: Our curriculum reflects what slaves said, we’re just telling their stories

By Joe Kelley

Shackles for slave children are pictured here on display at the New York Historical Society in 2012 in New York City. A rare handwritten copy of the Thirteenth Amendment, which abolished slavery, was also part of the exhibit. 

William Allen, one of the authors of Florida’s social studies standards, recently appeared on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime” to defend a provision that instruction will include “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

He pointed to Frederick Douglass’ autobiography, in which he wrote about learning to read as a slave and using it to fight for freedom.

Allen argued that the curriculum should focus on having people who lived the experience tell their stories, and that no one has the right to interpret them before understanding them as the people who lived them understood them.

