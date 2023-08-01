News

Five worst states in which to retire - spoiler, not Florida

By Laurel Lee
retirement An elderly man sits on a bench with a dog nearby.

A new study is looking at the worst places to retire.

The Bankrate data ranked all 50 U.S. states according to affordability, overall well-being, healthcare quality/cost, weather, and crime.

Affordability was given the most statistical weight.

Alaska ranked 50 out of 50, New York was 49, California was 48, Washington came in at 47 and Massachusetts was 46.

While all five of the least favorable states scored poorly when it came to affordability, Alaska also ranked last for weather and 49th for crime.

Iowa, was number one followed by Delaware, West Virginia, Missouri, and Mississippi.

