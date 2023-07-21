News

First it was cocaine bear...now it’s cocaine sharks

By Nicole Diaz

TV - Shark Week This image released by Discovery shows a great white shark in a scene from "Jaws in the Shallows," premiering July 27 as part of Discovery's Shark Week. (Discovery via AP) (Uncredited)

A discovery channel episode will look into the infamous rumor that when drugs get lost of dumped on the Florida coastline, they become a shark’s next meal.

The Sunshine state is known for having drugs wash ashore- cocaine being the most commonly found.

The episode will feature marine biologist Tom “The Blowfish” Hird and University of Florida environmental scientist Tracy Fanara as they explore whether or not sharks will actually eat the drugs and if so, what effect that could have both short-term and long-term.

“The deeper story here is the way that chemicals, pharmaceuticals and illicit drugs are entering our waterways — entering our oceans — and what effect that they then could go on to have on these delicate ocean ecosystems,” Hird told Live Science.

The episode will air on July 26 as part of Shark week. The series will be hosted by Jason Momoa this year.


