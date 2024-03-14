Federal officials say they're investigating a tire problem on an American Airlines flight to LA

FORT WORTH, Texas — (AP) — Federal officials are investigating after an American Airlines plane flying from Dallas to Los Angeles suffered a tire problem just a week after a United Airlines jetliner lost a tire during takeoff.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that American flight 345 “blew a tire" during takeoff from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. American said, however, that the pilots got a warning of low pressure in one of the tires.

The Boeing 777 landed safely and taxied to the gate under its own power, American said.

That model of plane has 14 tires: six on each of the two main landing gear assemblies and two more under the nose landing gear. The FAA is also investigating an incident last week in which a United Airlines Boeing 777 lost a tire during takeoff in San Francisco and cut short a flight to Japan to land safely at Los Angeles International Airport.

Both planes in the recent incidents are more than 20 years old.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.