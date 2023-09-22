Family sues Google Maps after man drives off collapsed bridge

The family of a North Carolina man who died after driving off a collapsed bridge into a creek is suing Google Maps for guiding him there.

The family of 47-year-old Philip Paxson say Google is liable for his death after failing to update its maps - even after users had warned the company about the danger.

In fact, they claim Google Maps is STILL directing drivers to the collapsed road.

Lawsuits have also been filed against entities responsible for the bridge, which they say was unmarked and had no barricades.

