News

Family sues Google Maps after man drives off collapsed bridge

By Laurel Lee

Google maps lawsuit FILE PHOTO: The family of a man killed when following Google Maps is suing the company saying that it knew a bridge had collapsed, but didn't update the app. (anyaberkut/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Laurel Lee

The family of a North Carolina man who died after driving off a collapsed bridge into a creek is suing Google Maps for guiding him there.

The family of 47-year-old Philip Paxson say Google is liable for his death after failing to update its maps - even after users had warned the company about the danger.

In fact, they claim Google Maps is STILL directing drivers to the collapsed road.

Lawsuits have also been filed against entities responsible for the bridge, which they say was unmarked and had no barricades.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!