Fake Lego toys themed after “terrorist soldiers” sold online spark outrage

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

Online shopping giant eBay apologizes after counterfeit “Lego Terrorist Soldier” figures armed with “Middle Eastern weapons” were being advertised on its website.

The listing, which was aimed at children by an American-based seller, consisted of Lego figures designed with facial hair and wearing traditional Middle Eastern headdresses. The figures also included assault rifles and other weapons as accessories.

One user expressed fury after discovering the figures up for sale on eBay’s website. The backlash comes amid the ongoing war between Israel and terrorist group Hamas.

eBay has issued an apology and removed the knock-off Lego figures from the website, with a spokesperson stating that the listing breached the retailer’s “offensive materials policy”.

