Edmunds: Save a bundle on these 2024 vehicles for end-of-the-year savings

The holidays are coming and so are the car deals. As the year draws to a close, many manufacturers will have end-of-year or holiday sales designed to bring shoppers into showrooms and move metal. In addition to checking out these promoted sales, it can also be helpful to know which outgoing model-year vehicles automakers and dealers are selling at a significantly discounted price.

Edmunds collects data on tens of thousands of vehicle transactions every year. And analyzing those data gives insight into where the best deals may be, especially as a calendar year ends. Accordingly, Edmunds editors reviewed sales data from most manufacturers from September of this year to find the deepest discounts. The following five vehicles stood out as viable options for shoppers looking to get a deal. We didn’t include electric vehicles for the purposes of this article but know that you can often get big discounts on them as well.

We’ve organized them by the biggest discount off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, or MSRP, and included a few notes from Edmunds about each:

The Ascent is the biggest Subaru you can buy. It has three rows of seating and is better suited for bigger families than the smaller Forester. The Ascent doesn’t top Edmunds’ rankings for three-row SUVs, but it is a solid contender that’s worth a look, especially at the right price.

What Edmunds editors say about the Ascent: “The Ascent stands out with its standard all-wheel drive, useful technology features and solid build quality. A roomier third-row seat and a quieter cabin on the highway are its most significant drawbacks.”

Average MSRP $46,697; average price paid $43,355 (7.2% savings)

Other light-duty full-size trucks except the Ford F-150 were selling at similar discounts to the Silverado in our pricing analysis. Better deals may be on the horizon soon.

What Edmunds editors say about the Silverado: “The Silverado boasts four engine options, a massive cabin and helpful tech features. Its ride quality isn’t as comfortable as that of some rival trucks, but we think the Silverado will work out well for most light-duty truck buyers.”

Average MSRP $59,233; average price paid $56,217 (5.1% savings)

The Terrain is GMC’s small SUV. There is a redesigned and improved model for 2025, but you could be satisfied with a 2024 model if you can get a good deal. The Terrain and its Chevy counterpart, the Equinox, were both selling at similar discounts in September.

What Edmunds editors say about the Terrain: “The 2024 GMC Terrain has a comfortable interior and easy-to-use technology features. But a weak base engine and a lack of cargo space keep the Terrain from fully standing out in the small SUV class.

Average MSRP $35,977; average price paid $34,167 (5% savings)

Ford’s Edge is likely at the end of its life cycle, and it might not return as a 2025 model. Still, the Edge is a likable midsize SUV that has more interior room than the smaller Ford Escape.

What Edmunds editors say about the Edge: “The Edge comes standard with all-wheel drive, which is an option you’ll not find at the base level in some competitors. It offers ample space and a comfortable seating relative to other two-row SUVs. It doesn’t distinguish itself at being excellent in any one area but rather demonstrates broad competence across the board.”

Average MSRP $43,995; average price paid $41,941 (4.6% savings)

Mazda’s small and sporty crossover SUV, the CX-30, was leaving dealer lots at discounts in September. That’s true for both the 2024 and 2025 models. Look for even better deals on the 2024 CX-30 as the end of the year nears.

What Edmunds’ editors say about the CX-30: “The CX-30 is a sophisticated and sporty entry in the extra-small SUV class. It has striking looks and plenty of standard features. Though it’s priced higher than much of its competition, it offers a lot for your money.”

Average MSRP $30,237; average price paid $28,962 (4.2% savings)

EDMUNDS SAYS

Don’t rush to make a deal immediately. Instead look for opportunities to buy at the right price at the end of the month and especially at the end of the calendar year when dealers may be more motivated.

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Josh Jacquot is a contributor at Edmunds.

