Eating more fruits and vegetables may offset poor sleep’s impact on well-being

A recent study of young adults found a strong link between better sleep quality and improved mental well-being, with fruit and vegetable consumption.

The research suggests that increasing fruit and vegetable intake could potentially offset the negative effects of poor sleep.

Dr. Jack Cooper, previously from the University of Otago, New Zealand, and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journalPLOS One.

The study analyzed data from three studies involving adults aged 17 to 25 and found that better sleep quality had the most significant impact on mental well-being, followed by fruit and vegetable consumption.

The report also pointed at physical activity playing significant roles in psychological well-being.

The findings highlight the importance of health behaviors in promoting mental well-being among young adults, who face unique pressures like financial, social, and education stresses, that can impact their happiness.

