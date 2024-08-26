News

Dutch watchdog fines Uber $324 million for alleged inadequate protection of drivers' data

Netherlands-Uber-Fined FILE - An Uber sign is displayed at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) (Jeff Chiu/AP)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — The Dutch data protection watchdog slapped a 290 million euro ($324 million) fine Monday on ride-hailing service Uber for allegedly transferring personal details of European drivers to the United States without adequate protection. Uber called the decision flawed and unjustified and said it would appeal.

The Dutch Data Protection Authority said the data transfers spanning more than two years amounted to a serious breach of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation, which requires technical and organizational measures aimed at protecting user data.

