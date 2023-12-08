News

Disneyland beefs up parking security following suicides

By Laurel Lee
Disneyland is stepping up security at its California theme park’s multi-level parking garages following the third suicide in the past year.

The Anaheim-based park will increase car and bicycle security patrols and station guards atop the Pixar Pals and Mickey and Friends garages following the death of a man who jumped from the Pixar structure last month.

That tragedy followed other suicides at the garages in February and December 2022.

A Disney spokesperson explained, “In an effort to deter this type of tragedy, we have long had multilayered security protocols in place at our parking structures, which we have substantially enforced over time. However, as with all of our security measures we don’t discuss specifics so as not to compromise our efforts.”

This February, Audacy reported that a woman jumped to her death from a garage there.

She was later identified as Marney Schoenfeld, 46, of Scottsdale, Arizona.

Just a few months before her death, Christopher Christensen, a principal and cellist from Huntington Beach, California also reportedly jumped to his death.

