Dezerland Park to host annual FamilyFest

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

If you are looking for something fun to do in Orlando this week, here is an event for the whole family.

The annual Family Fest in Orlando happens Saturday, January 27, from 12:00pm to 6:00pm at Dezerland Park on International Drive. There will be vendors at the indoor event, as well as numerous attractions including go-karts, mini-golf, face-painting, and more.

The event will also feature other activities and games where children can play and win prizes.

More information, including how to purchase tickets, can be found here.

Leo Vargas

Leo Vargas, WDBO

Leo Vargas is a reporter and weekend anchor for WDBO. A University of Central Florida graduate, Leo joined WDBO in 2022. His voice can also be heard in several commercials on sister station WOEX.

