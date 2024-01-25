Dezerland Park to host annual FamilyFest

If you are looking for something fun to do in Orlando this week, here is an event for the whole family.

The annual Family Fest in Orlando happens Saturday, January 27, from 12:00pm to 6:00pm at Dezerland Park on International Drive. There will be vendors at the indoor event, as well as numerous attractions including go-karts, mini-golf, face-painting, and more.

The event will also feature other activities and games where children can play and win prizes.

More information, including how to purchase tickets, can be found here.

