News

Death penalty sought against man accused of killing estranged wife

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

Estranged husband of woman found dead in storage unit charged with first-degree murder

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

Prosecutors seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing a Winter Springs woman.

Cory Hill is charged with first degree murder in the death of Shakeria Rucker, who was reported missing for over a week before her body was found last November inside an Apopka storage unit registered to his name.

Court documents say there was a domestic violence injunction against Hill, who was Rucker’s estranged husband.

Investigators say when Rucker’s body was found, Hill was already in custody for allegedly shooting at his ex-girlfriend and her family.

The state attorney’s office said Thursday that the death penalty will be sought against Hill based on the calculated method of the homicide, and a prior murder conviction in the state of Virginia dating back more than 30 years.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Leo Vargas

Leo Vargas, WDBO

Leo Vargas is a reporter and weekend anchor for WDBO. A University of Central Florida graduate, Leo joined WDBO in 2022. His voice can also be heard in several commercials on sister station WOEX.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!