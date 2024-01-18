Death penalty sought against man accused of killing estranged wife

Prosecutors seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing a Winter Springs woman.

Cory Hill is charged with first degree murder in the death of Shakeria Rucker, who was reported missing for over a week before her body was found last November inside an Apopka storage unit registered to his name.

Court documents say there was a domestic violence injunction against Hill, who was Rucker’s estranged husband.

Investigators say when Rucker’s body was found, Hill was already in custody for allegedly shooting at his ex-girlfriend and her family.

The state attorney’s office said Thursday that the death penalty will be sought against Hill based on the calculated method of the homicide, and a prior murder conviction in the state of Virginia dating back more than 30 years.

©2024 Cox Media Group