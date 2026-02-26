Danish prime minister calls a parliamentary election on March 24

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced on Thursday that the Scandinavian country will hold a parliamentary election on March 24.

Voters will determine who sits in the Folketing, or parliament, for its next four-year term. It has 179 seats — 175 of which go to lawmakers representing Denmark and two apiece to lawmakers from the kingdom’s two semiautonomous territories, Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

A general election must be held at least every four years but the prime minister can call one at any time. The last election was held on Nov. 1, 2022, and resulted in a three-party coalition that crosses the left-right divide.

Frederiksen, a center-left Social Democrat, has led Denmark since mid-2019. She currently leads a government with the Liberal Party of Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen and the centrist Moderate party of Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, a former prime minister.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.