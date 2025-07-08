Attorney General Uthmeier Adds Victim Tampering Count to Man Previously Charged with Trafficking

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Attorney General James Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution has added a count of victim tampering against a defendant already charged with human trafficking of a minor, according to a recent press release.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Sky Skidmore was arrested in Wakulla County in 2024 and charged with human trafficking of a minor, lewd and lascivious battery, and encouraging the sexual performance of a minor, among other charges.

READ: Stephan Sterns’ trial delayed for sex crimes case involving Madeline Soto

According to the press release, while Skidmore was in pretrial detention at the Wakulla County Jail, he allegedly sent letters to the victim, the victim’s mother, and his own mother, all with the intent to intimidate the victim. These letters were intercepted by authorities and are the basis for the additional charge being leveraged against Skidmore.

“This defendant, who is currently in pretrial detention for committing heinous acts of human trafficking against a minor, chose to escalate his terrible situation by sending letters to intimidate and deter the victim from testifying at trial,” said Uthmeier. “Our Statewide Prosecutors have added this additional charge for this human trafficker and will continue to work diligently to hold him accountable for his atrocious crimes.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group