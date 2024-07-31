Spirit Airlines To Offer 4 New Options To Enhance Guest Experience

Spirit Airlines is shaking up the discount airline game by giving four new options for comfort along with some other changes.

Spirit Airlines Introduces 4 New Travel Options

According to a press release, Spirit will begin offering travelers choices to enhance their flights at affordable prices starting August 16.

Spirit’s President and CEO Ted Christie said, “We listened to our Guests and are excited to deliver what they want: choices for an elevated experience that are affordable and provide unparalleled value.”

There are four new travel options which include:

Go Big : this gives you a Big Front Seat ® , snacks, drinks (including alcoholic), one checked bag, one carry-on bag, priority check-in and boarding, and streaming access through "the fastest Wi-Fi of any U.S.-based airline." This will be available to book on Aug. 16, with the snacks, drinks and priority check-in launching on Aug. 27.

: this gives you a Big Front Seat , snacks, drinks (including alcoholic), one checked bag, one carry-on bag, priority check-in and boarding, and streaming access through "the fastest Wi-Fi of any U.S.-based airline." This will be available to book on Aug. 16, with the snacks, drinks and priority check-in launching on Aug. 27. Go Comfy : this brand new seating option will offer increased comfort and space with a guaranteed blocked middle seat, one carry-on bag, one checked bag, priority boarding, and a snack and non-alcoholic beverage. This option will be available to book Aug. 16 and you can experience it beginning Aug. 27.

: this brand new seating option will offer increased comfort and space with a guaranteed blocked middle seat, one carry-on bag, one checked bag, priority boarding, and a snack and non-alcoholic beverage. This option will be available to book Aug. 16 and you can experience it beginning Aug. 27. Go Savvy : this provides the choice of either one carry-on bag or one checked bag and standard seat selection during booking. This package will be available to book and experience starting Aug. 16.

: this provides the choice of either one carry-on bag or one checked bag and standard seat selection during booking. This package will be available to book and experience starting Aug. 16. Go: this bundle is meant for those who want to keep it simple and easy with the flexibility to purchase these options: checked bags, standard seat selection, Wi-Fi, and snacks and beverages. This will be available to book and experience on Aug. 16.

More Changes Announced By Spirit Airlines

In addition to the bundled options above, Spirit is rolling out some other guest-friendly changes.

A Designated Priority Check-In

Spirit will debut a priority check-in experience on Aug. 27 for travelers who choose the Go Big package, are Free Spirit ® Gold members or Free Spirit World Elite Mastercard holders at more than 20 airports which include Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Las Vegas, Orlando and more.

Enhanced Boarding Experience

Spirit says that they want to make the boarding process as seamless as possible and starting Aug. 27, they plan to roll out their new procedure. This redesigned process will have five boarding groups.

Expanding Guest-Friendly Policies

Spirit recently announced new guest benefits that add more flexibility which include:

No change or cancellation fees for all Guests

Increased checked bag weight up to 50 pounds

Extended Future Travel Vouchers expiration up to 12 months (for vouchers issued on or after June 3, 2024)

