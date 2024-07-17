New Capital One Credit Card Bonus Offer Worth Up To $1,000

Are you looking for a new travel credit card for your wallet?

The timing may be right to give the card_name a long look.

For a limited-time, the welcome bonus on this popular rewards card could net new customers up to $1,000 in travel. That's a great bonus offer for a credit card with a $95 annual fee!

Money expert Clark Howard has the more expensive sibling to this card– Capital One Venture X Rewards— in his wallet. It also has a nice sign-up offer that is worth considering.

But he says the Venture line of credit cards is one of the top travel card programs available on the market, so you'd be right to consider this lower annual fee version for your wallet as well.

Let’s take a look at the specifics to see if this card is a good fit for you.

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card Offers Limited-Time Welcome Bonus

Beginning July 16, 2024, Capital One unveiled the following limited-time bonus for its Venture Rewards credit card:

"For a limited time, earn 75,000 Miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening, plus receive a one-time $250 Capital One Travel credit in your first cardholder year – that's equal to $1,000 in travel"

To get the full value of this offer, you not only have to meet the spending requirement but also commit to utilizing the Capital One Travel portal to redeem that $250 bonus.

You can use your bonus miles on the portal as well, which amounts to $750 of value. Combined, those offers could net you $1,000 in travel.

If you’re not familiar with how booking travel on Capital One Travel works, here’s an easy-to-understand explainer video:

Is the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card Worth It?

We all can probably agree that the bonus offer sounds great.

But you’re probably wondering if the Venture Rewards card is going to be worth having in your wallet once the bonus offer has come and gone.

For most people who don’t have a basic travel card in their wallet, this is a good “starter” option.

It doesn’t carry the coveted lounge access and luxurious upgrade options some cards tout, but it also doesn’t have the exorbitant annual fee of a “top tier” travel cards. It does have some of the perks you might desire at a more reasonable annual fee.

Some of the highlights include:

TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry Credit: Use your Venture card to receive up to a $100 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck. You're eligible to get reimbursed for this once every four years. Since this is a travel card, this perk should be useful for most cardholders.

Use your Venture card to receive up to a $100 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck. You're eligible to get reimbursed for this once every four years. Since this is a travel card, this perk should be useful for most cardholders. Auto Rental Insurance Protection: If you pay for your rental car with this credit card, you will be able to avoid buying the insurance sold at the rental company counter.

If you pay for your rental car with this credit card, you will be able to avoid buying the insurance sold at the rental company counter. Extended Warranty Protection: This is one of the Capital One cards that offer extended warranties on qualified purchases that carry a manufacturer warranty. It can extend coverage for up to an additional 24 months.

And, on top of that, you can earn at least 2x miles on every purchase you make.

Does this new offer make you want to apply for the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the Clark.com community.

The post New Capital One Credit Card Bonus Offer Worth Up To $1,000 appeared first on Clark Howard.