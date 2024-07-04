Netflix Removes Cheapest Way To Enjoy Ad-Free Streaming

The "all good things must come to an end" cliche is true for many things in life. And for some people, that now includes their Netflix subscription.

Netflix’s “Basic” subscription package, which has been the cheapest way to enjoy ad-free streaming, is going away for existing customers beginning in July 2024.

The video streaming giant has not been taking new customers for this subscription tier since announcing it would go away in 2023, so the writing has been on the wall that this day would come.

Netflix initially indicated that it would start phasing out the Basic subscription at some point in 2024. And, according to a report from The Verge, that has started happening to customers in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Here’s what the Netflix website is saying about the Basic plan at this time:

"The Basic plan is no longer available for new or rejoining members. If you are currently on the Basic plan, you can remain on this plan until your plan is changed or your account is canceled."

Existing customers on the Basic plan in the United States don’t appear to be impacted just yet, but they should start considering their options as they wait for their time to come.

Customers who were on the Basic plan ($11.99) are going to have to make a choice: Watch ads and save money or pay more to continue enjoying an ad-free experience.

Let’s take a look at the options.

What Are Your Options for Pivoting from Netflix Basic?

If you find yourself as one of the remaining “Basic” tier subscribers, you’re going to have a choice to make soon.

You’ll have 4 main options:

Downgrade to "Standard with ads"

Upgrade to "Standard"

Upgrade to "Premium"

Cancel your subscription

The “Standard with ads” option will lower your bill to $6.99 per month, which would create an annual savings of $60. But there’s a tradeoff. You’ll have to watch with commercials inserted into your content.

If you want to continue watching ad-free, you’ll have to pay for the Standard plan. That costs $15.49 per month, which would represent an increase of $42 per year on your streaming bill. This is probably going to be the closest experience to your Basic plan.

If money isn’t an object, you may want to consider going to the very top of the Netflix ladder with the Premium plan. This costs $22.99 per month, but doubles your amount of concurrent streams (from 2 to 4), unlocks Ultra HD streaming and allows you to download content on up to six devices.

The last option: Quitting Netflix altogether. Dropping that $11.99 per month subscription would save you $144 per year. And you might find that some of the available free streaming services, such as Tubi or Pluto TV, could fill your entertainment void.

Are you a Netflix Basic plan subscriber? What’s your plan for the upcoming change? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the Clark.com community.

The post Netflix Removes Cheapest Way To Enjoy Ad-Free Streaming appeared first on Clark Howard.