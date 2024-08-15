MVNOs and Data Deprioritization: What You Need To Know

At Clark.com, we often recommend affordable cell phone plans from smaller service providers like Visible, Mint Mobile, US Mobile and other MVNOs. One of the main questions we get about these providers is “What about data deprioritization?”

In this article, I’ll take a close look at what exactly MVNOs are and how they work. I’ll also share what you need to know about data throttling and deprioritization from any cell phone service provider.

Table of Contents:

Below, you’ll find detailed information on MVNOs, data deprioritization and important steps you should take before choosing a new cell phone plan.

What Is an MVNO?

MVNO stands for "Mobile Virtual Network Operator." MVNOs have their own brand and offer their own cell phone plans, customer service, etc. However, MVNOs partner with major service providers to provide service to their customers.

Because MVNOs don't have to manage their own service towers, they're able to offer plans at a cheaper rate.

Here are the three different types of wireless service providers:

Mobile network operators (MNOs): These are fully independent service providers that own the complete infrastructure used for hosting and managing mobile communications. AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon are MNOs.

These are fully independent service providers that own the complete infrastructure used for hosting and managing mobile communications. AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon are MNOs. Full-Service Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs): These service providers have their own network infrastructure, but they rely on MNOs for their large networks of antennas to deliver service. Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile, Xfinity Mobile, Boost Mobile and Spectrum Mobile are examples of full-service MVNOs.

These service providers have their own network infrastructure, but they rely on MNOs for their large networks of antennas to deliver service. Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile, Xfinity Mobile, Boost Mobile and Spectrum Mobile are examples of full-service MVNOs. Value Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs): These "light" MVNOs take a more passive role in the network's operational management leaving it to the MNOs from which they've purchased service. This allows MVNOs to provide service at a cheaper cost. Mint Mobile, Consumer Cellular, Tracfone and Straight Talk fall under this category.

Most MVNOs partner with one major network to provide service to their customers. However, some networks (like Boost Mobile) provide access to all major networks. Other MVNOs (like Red Pocket and US Mobile) allow customers to choose which network they'd like to use.

Below, you can see a quick list of some of our favorite MVNOs. Click the header in each column to see more MVNOs that use each company’s network.

Because MVNOs use the same networks as major service providers, their plans will provide the same download speeds. However, the amount of high-speed data you can use and how often your data is slowed varies from one plan to the next.

In the next section, I’ll take a closer look at the two main reasons that your download speeds may be reduced.

Throttling vs. Deprioritization

When it comes to download speeds, not all phone plans are created equally. Tons of factors affect your download speeds including your location, the type of phone you’re using, the network you’re on and more. However, users on nearly any phone plan will experience times of slower download speeds. Factors like when, how long and how often your data slows will depend on your plan.

Two common reasons that people experience slower download speeds are throttling and deprioritization. While these two terms may seem interchangeable, there are major differences between the two.

Deprioritization: If you're experiencing deprioritization, your data is being slowed temporarily. Deprioritization typically occurs in congested areas or times of high network traffic. This happens so that customers on higher-priority plans can access the network more quickly. Some cell phone plans include a set amount of "priority data" to keep you connected during these times. However, deprioritization can occur anytime after you've used all your priority data. The highest-tier plans from AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless offer unlimited premium data, promising that customers will never be deprioritized. Alternatively, some MVNOs offer cheap "unlimited" plans that can be deprioritized anytime.

Throttling: Unlike deprioritization, throttling occurs when you've used all of a plan's high-speed data allotment for the current billing cycle. Cell phone plans that include limited amounts of high-speed data will often throttle customers to extremely slow download speeds once the high-speed data is used. Unlike deprioritization, these slowed speeds aren't temporary. Download speeds won't return to normal until your next billing cycle.

Customers on unlimited postpaid cell phone plans from The Big Three service providers will likely never experience throttling. However, deprioritization may occur unless your plan includes unlimited premium/priority data.

Alternatively, most MVNOs offer "unlimited" plans that include a set amount of high-speed data. With these plans, deprioritization can occur at any time. Additionally, after you've used your high-speed data for the month, throttling will slow your speeds until the next billing cycle.

Some MVNOs also offer limited premium/priority data on partner networks (like Visible+). With these plans, you may still have access to high-speed data once you've used your premium/priority data for the month. When you're using high-speed data (as opposed to premium/priority data) deprioritization can occur at any time.

When you're shopping for a cell phone plan, be sure to note how much premium/priority data the plan includes vs. how much high-speed data it includes.

Additionally, some plans may offer add-ons that include more high-speed or premium/priority data. For example, US Mobile customers on AT&T's network can pay for access to higher-priority data, which will reduce deprioritization. Alternatively, service providers like Tello Mobile offer add-ons for more high-speed data that will delay throttling.

Limited vs. Unlimited Data Plans

The definition of an “unlimited” phone plan varies from one provider to the next. Many providers advertise phone plans as “unlimited” even though throttling kicks in at a certain point.

To make things simpler, here's how we categorize phone plans at Clark.com:

Capped : Phone plans with a set amount of data. Once you've used your data allotment, you won't have access to data until the next billing cycle. All of Tello Mobile's plans are capped, except for the "unlimited" plan that throttles speeds after 35GB.

: Phone plans with a set amount of data. Once you've used your data allotment, you won't have access to data until the next billing cycle. All of Tello Mobile's plans are capped, except for the "unlimited" plan that throttles speeds after 35GB. Limited : Phone plans with a small amount of high-speed data that throttle speeds once the high-speed data allotment is used. Twigby's phone plans all include a limited amount of high-speed data (2GB-20GB) followed by unlimited 2G speeds (throttled). We consider these "limited" phone plans.

: Phone plans with a small amount of high-speed data that throttle speeds once the high-speed data allotment is used. Twigby's phone plans all include a limited amount of high-speed data (2GB-20GB) followed by unlimited 2G speeds (throttled). We consider these "limited" phone plans. Unlimited : Phone plans that have a large amount of high-speed data (35GB+) followed by unlimited throttled speeds. For example, Mint Mobile's unlimited plan (40GB high-speed, then throttled).

: Phone plans that have a large amount of high-speed data (35GB+) followed by unlimited throttled speeds. For example, Mint Mobile's unlimited plan (40GB high-speed, then throttled). Truly Unlimited: Phone plans that have no high-speed data caps. These plans can't be throttled. However, some truly unlimited plans may still experience deprioritization during network congestion. For example, Visible's basic plan. Other truly unlimited phone plans offer premium data that provides customers higher-priority during network congestion. For example, Verizon's Unlimited Plus plan.

While we only recommend capped plans for very light data users, plans with a set amount of high-speed data are a great way for the average person to save on their cell phone bill.

In fact, only a very small percentage of people need truly unlimited data. A recent report revealed that 63% of people with an unlimited data plan actually use less than 15GB of data per month.

Even if your plan throttles data speeds after a set amount of high-speed data, you can still avoid throttling by choosing a plan with enough high-speed data for your monthly needs. You can check your past data usage by logging into your cell phone service provider's website and reviewing past bills. This is a great way to get an idea of how much data you use each month on average.

Of course, you'll still experience deprioritization with these plans when the network is congested. Customers with higher-priority data will be able to access faster download speeds during these times. While deprioritization isn't a major problem as nearly all cell phone users experience it, it can be more inconvenient if you live in a busy area. If deprioritization is constantly slowing your download speeds, it doesn't necessarily mean you need more data. Instead, opt for a plan with premium data for higher-priority during these times.

Checking a Plan’s Data Speeds: Disclaimers, Data Priority and Broadband Facts Labels

If you’re shopping for a new cell phone plan, it can be overwhelming to read all the fine print. However, you can dig deep on any phone plan to ensure you’ll have enough high-speed data to avoid throttling, to see if your data will be prioritized or to preview typical download speeds in your area.

Here are the best ways to learn more about the data included with a cell phone plan:

1. Look for disclaimers and high-speed data allotments

Phone plans that include a limited amount of high-speed data typically advertise the allotment upfront. However, several MVNOs offer "unlimited" phone plans that actually throttle speeds after a certain amount of high-speed data. For these plans, you may have to look for disclaimers on the provider's website.

Here are a few examples:

In addition to when your data will be throttled, you may also be able to see what speeds you'll have access to after throttling. Throttled data will often include 2G speeds, 128 Kbps or 256 Kbps. Most often, these speeds are too slow to do anything beyond basic connectivity like checking your email.

Many of these providers will offer add-ons and upgrades for more high-speed data. If you use all of your high-speed data in a billing cycle, you may be able to buy more data or upgrade to a new plan in order to avoid throttling.

Of course, high-speed data with any phone plan is still subject to deprioritization during times of congestion.

2. Look for premium or priority data

If deprioritization is a common problem in your area, look for a phone plan that includes premium or priority data.

For example, Visible offers two plans. The basic plan includes unlimited data on Verizon’s 5G & 4G LTE networks. Alternatively, Visible+ includes unlimited premium data on Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network as well as 50GB/month of premium data on Verizon’s 5G & 4G LTE networks.

Both Visible plans offer unlimited data, which means you will never be throttled. However, Visible+ customers will experience less deprioritization: Never on the 5G Ultra Wideband network, and only after 50GB on 5G & 4G LTE networks. The network you're connected to will depend on your device and location.

Visible+ normally costs $45/month for one line. Alternatively, the following postpaid plans from The Big Three cell phone service providers include unlimited premium data that can never be throttled or deprioritized:

AT&T Unlimited Premium : $75.99

: $75.99 T-Mobile Go5G Plus : $90

: $90 T-Mobile Go5G Next : $100

: $100 Verizon Unlimited Plus : $80

: $80 Verizon Unlimited Ultimate: $90

The prices above reflect the base monthly plan cost for one line with an autopay discount.

3. Read the broadband facts labels

If you're wondering exactly how fast your download speeds will be, search for your plan provider's broadband facts labels.

As of April 2024, the FCC requires most cell phone service providers to display broadband facts labels on their websites. (Providers with less than 100,000 subscribers have until October 2024 to display their labels). These labels are an excellent way to see the typical download speeds provided with a plan.

As an example, let’s compare the Visible+ plan to the Verizon Unlimited Plus plan:

Visible+

Verizon Unlimited Plus

On the label, you can see the plan’s monthly price before any discounts. Below the plan price, you’ll see additional one-time charges, monthly charges, terms and available discounts/bundles. Then, you’ll see the speeds provided with the plan.

As you can see, both Visible+ and Verizon Unlimited Plus offer the same speeds across all networks:

5G Ultra Wideband: 215-702 Mbps

215-702 Mbps 5G: 34-149 Mbps

34-149 Mbps 4G LTE: 9-69 Mbps

These are the speeds that you can expect when you aren't being throttled or deprioritized. Fortunately, neither of these plans has a high-speed data limit, which means you'll never experience throttling.

Both of these plans offer unlimited premium data on Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, which means these are the speeds you can always expect when you’re in an area covered by that network. Verizon’s plan also includes unlimited premium data on the 5G & 4G/LTE networks while Visible+ includes 50GB of premium data on these networks.

After 50GB on the 5G/4G LTE networks with Visible+, you may experience deprioritization in times of congestion. That means speeds may temporarily be slower than those displayed on the broadband facts label.

To check your current plan's download speeds, use an app or website like Speedtest.net by Ookla.

Final Thoughts: Are MVNOs Worth It?

Ultimately, MVNOs are a great way to reduce your cell phone bill and access the same towers as major networks. Of course, data deprioritization and throttling are worth considering. To avoid throttling, choose a cell phone plan with enough high-speed data to meet your needs. While most phone plans are subject to deprioritization at some point, you can reduce deprioritization by opting for a phone plan with premium or priority data.

MVNOs are significantly cheaper than postpaid plans from major cell phone service providers on average. Plus, with the right plan, you'll have access to the same high-speed data that you'd get from a major provider. While many customers are reluctant to make the switch due to fears of deprioritization, MVNOs consistently outperform The Big Three in terms of customer satisfaction.

The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) and J.D. Power, two companies that study consumer insights, have released recent studies that compare customer satisfaction among cell phone service providers. T-Mobile ranked highest among MNOs with an average score of 81.53%. However, the following MVNOs earned a higher average score than T-Mobile:

Consumer Cellular (86.9%)

Mint Mobile (84.67%)

Visible (82.8%)

Spectrum Mobile (82.77%)

Cricket Wireless (82.27%)

Metro by T-Mobile (82.07%)

Google Fi Wireless (81.75%)

All things considered, it's clear to see that customers are still more satisfied with MVNOs on average. You can check out the full reports here.

You can learn more about plans from AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon here. Additionally, you can find a list of AT&T MVNOs, T-Mobile MVNOs and Verizon MVNOs on our website.

To find the perfect cell phone plan that will meet your needs, try out our new Cell Phone Plan Finder. You can also find more details about the best plans available now in our guide.

Have you experienced data deprioritization or throttling with an MVNO? Tell us about your experience in our Clark.com Community. Also, be sure to check out the latest conversations about cell phones here.

The post MVNOs and Data Deprioritization: What You Need To Know appeared first on Clark Howard.