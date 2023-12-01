Right now, the card_name has an opportunity to earn $200 cash back after spending $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. There are no limits to the amount you can earn and there is no annual fee.

Plus, for a limited time, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked on the Citi TravelSM portal through 12/31/24. This is one of the cards that is in Clark's wallet!

Credit cards can be great cash-earning tools if you pay your full balance every month, especially when using one without an annual fee! This offer can change or expire at any time.

Learn more here.

The post Citi Double Cash® Card: Earn $200 Cash Back for a Limited Time appeared first on Clark Howard.