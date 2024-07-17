Boost Mobile Rebrands With New Network & Unlimited Plans from $25

Boost Mobile and Boost Infinite have recently merged to become one cell phone service provider under Boost Mobile's new brand. The company has also launched its own 5G network while still partnering with AT&T and T-Mobile to provide coverage to 99% of the country.

In this article, I’ll take a closer look at Boost Mobile’s new plan lineup as well as what we know about the company’s new 5G network.

Boost Mobile’s New Plans & Pricing

Until now, Boost Mobile has offered prepaid phone plans beginning as low as $8.33/month (paid annually). Alternatively, Boost Infinite has offered postpaid plans beginning as low as $25 for unlimited talk, text and data. Now, Boost Mobile offers both prepaid and postpaid unlimited plans that begin at $25/month.

Here are Boost Mobile’s newest plans along with their prices, features and additional perks:

Plan Price High-Speed Data Mobile Hotspot Device Deals Additional Perks Unlimited (Prepaid) $25 (plus taxes) 30GB Not Included None Price Guarantee (valid as long as plan is active & enrolled in autopay) Unlimited+ (Prepaid) $50 (taxes included) 40GB Included - Special deals on Android devices

- Up to $300 in device savings Global Talk & Text included Unlimited Premium (Prepaid) $60 (taxes included) 50GB Included - Special deals on Apple and Android devices

- Up to $430 in device savings - Global Talk & Text included

- North America Connect included Infinite Access for iPhone (Postpaid) $65 (plus taxes) 30GB Not Included - New iPhone included

- Annual device upgrades

- Up to $830 in device savings - Global Talk & Text included

- North America Connect included Infinite Access for Android (Postpaid) $65 (plus taxes) 30GB Not Included - New Galaxy included

- Annual device upgrades

- Up to $800 in device savings - Global Talk & Text included

- North America Connect included

All of Boost Mobile's plans include unlimited talk, text and data. Once you've hit your monthly high-speed data limit, speeds will be reduced to 512Kbps.

Boost Mobile also offers plan add-ons for an additional price. Here are a few popular options:

Data hotspot ($10/month)

10GB high-speed data ($10/month)

Global Talk & Text ($10/month)

North America Connect ($10/month)

Global Roaming ($20/month)

Boost Mobile’s New 5G Network

In addition to a new brand and new plans, Boost Mobile has also launched its own 5G network to compete with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon.

“Boost Mobile’s nationwide cloud-native Open RAN 5G network delivers customers a reliable 5G experience in wireless with blazing fast speeds and access to more towers than any other carrier, offering coverage across 99% of the country.” Boost Mobile Press Release

In the past, new Boost Mobile customers have had access to either AT&T or T-Mobile’s network depending on their device and location. Now, all Boost Mobile customers will have access to Boost Mobile’s new 5G network.

However, Boost Mobile still partners with AT&T and T-Mobile to provide full coverage for their customers. The Boost Mobile network includes roaming coverage from both partner networks throughout the U.S., which means customers will be connected to the strongest network available when accessing mobile data.

Boost Mobile is promoting the new 5G network by offering a 30-day guarantee to new customers. According to the website, customers who cancel within 30 days of activation will have the cost for Boost service fees refunded. To be eligible for the money-back guarantee, you'll have to port in your existing phone number and enroll in autopay when you sign up. Activation fees, if applicable, and phone payments will not be refunded.

Final Thoughts: How Do Boost Mobile’s New Plans Compare?

While Boost Mobile has eliminated its cheapest limited-data phone plans, its new unlimited plan lineup still offers competitive prices.

For example, I often recommend Visible (Review) as one of the best cheap unlimited phone plans. Boost Mobile's most affordable unlimited plan is the same price: $25/month. If you set up four lines of service, that's $100/month for everyone to have an unlimited phone plan, which is always a great deal! Plus, Boost Mobile's $25 unlimited plan comes with a lifetime price guarantee. The base plan price will not rise above $25/month as long as the line remains active and enrolled in autopay.

Boost Mobile's Unlimited+ and Unlimited Premium plans ($50-$60) are also competitively priced. However, other plans offer more high-speed data for the same price. For example, the T-Mobile Essentials Saver plan costs $50/month for one line and includes 50GB of premium data. Plus, there are no multiline discounts with Boost Mobile. With four lines, you can get T-Mobile's Essentials 4-Line Offer for $100/month ($25/line) with 50GB of premium data for each line.

Boost Mobile’s postpaid Infinite Access plans offer a comparatively low amount of high-speed data for $65/month (30GB) and no mobile hotspot. However, these plans do include a free device and annual upgrades.

The most similar plan available is T-Mobile's Go5G Next. This plan costs $100/month for one line ($56.25/line for four lines) and includes annual phone upgrades with the same device deals offered to new customers. However, T-Mobile's plan also includes unlimited premium data, 50GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data and additional subscription perks such as Hulu, Apple TV and Netflix.

To learn more, be sure to read my full Boost Mobile review here. If you're still shopping for the best phone plan, be sure to check out all of our top picks.

Finally, if you do decide to make the switch to Boost Mobile, follow our step-by-step guide on how to switch carriers and keep your phone number.

Are you a Boost Mobile customer? Tell us your thoughts on the company's rebrand in our Clark.com Community.

The post Boost Mobile Rebrands With New Network & Unlimited Plans from $25 appeared first on Clark Howard.