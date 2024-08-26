Boost Mobile: Get a Month of Unlimited Service for $12.50

Boost Mobile (Review) offers one of the best prices on an unlimited cell phone plan for one line: $25. Right now, new customers can save 50% on their first month, bringing the plan rate to $12.50.

In this article, I’ll share everything you need to know about Boost Mobile’s latest deal.

Save 50% on Boost Mobile Unlimited Your First Month

Now through September 3, new customers who activate a line on Boost Mobile's Unlimited plan will get their first month of service for $12.50. That's half off the plan's regular rate of $25.

To get this deal, visit Boost Mobile's website and select the $25 Unlimited plan. You can bring your own phone or buy a new one to get started. Additionally, you can port your existing phone number or get a new number for free.

When you check out, your first month's discount will automatically apply. You will have to enroll in autopay when you activate your new line, but you can cancel your service at any time. If you don't cancel your service after the first month, you'll owe $25/month going forward.

Here’s what you’ll get with Boost Mobile’s Unlimited plan:

Unlimited talk, text and data

30GB of Premium Data before reduced speeds (512kbps)

Lifetime price lock guarantee ($25 after your first month)

30-day money-back guarantee

This plan doesn't include any hotspot data or international perks, but Boost Mobile offers these add-ons and more at additional rates.

About Boost Mobile

If you aren't familiar with Boost Mobile, it's a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that offers a variety of monthly prepaid and postpaid plans. The service provider operates on its own 5G network as well as T-Mobile and AT&T's cellular networks. Boost Mobile customers will automatically connect to the strongest network in the area.

Compared to other MVNOs, Boost Mobile is competitively priced when it comes to unlimited data plans. For example, I often recommend Visible (Review) as one of the best cheap unlimited phone plans. Boost Mobile's most affordable unlimited plan is the same price at regular rates: $25/month. If you set up four lines of service, that's $100/month for everyone to have an unlimited phone plan, which is always a great deal! Plus, Boost Mobile's $25 unlimited plan comes with a lifetime price guarantee. The base plan price will not rise above $25/month as long as the line remains active and enrolled in autopay.

Boost Mobile's current 50% off promotion is only available to new customers on the basic Unlimited plan through September 3. After your first month of service, you can keep the same plan for $25/month going forward. You may also choose to cancel your service or upgrade to another Boost Mobile plan.

Boost Mobile's Unlimited+ and Unlimited Premium plans ($50-$60) are also competitively priced. However, other plans offer more high-speed data for the same price. For example, the T-Mobile Essentials Saver plan costs $50/month for one line and includes 50GB of premium data. Plus, there are no multiline discounts with Boost Mobile. With four lines, you can get T-Mobile's Essentials 4-Line Offer for $100/month ($25/line) with 50GB of premium data for each line.

Boost Mobile’s postpaid Infinite Access plans offer a comparatively low amount of high-speed data for $65/month (30GB) and no mobile hotspot. However, these plans do include a free device and annual upgrades.

The most similar plan available is T-Mobile's Go5G Next. This plan costs $100/month for one line ($56.25/line for four lines) and includes annual phone upgrades with the same device deals offered to new customers. However, T-Mobile's plan also includes unlimited premium data, 50GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data and additional subscription perks such as Hulu, Apple TV and Netflix.

To learn more, read my full Boost Mobile review here. If you're still shopping for the best phone plan, be sure to check out all of our top picks. You can also use our new Phone Plan Finder to enter your needs and directly compare plans and prices that will work for you.

Finally, if you decide to switch to Boost Mobile, follow our step-by-step guide on how to switch carriers and keep your phone number.

