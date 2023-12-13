12.13.23 Housing Market Update / A Money Saving Shift In The Restaurant Business

Clark shares data affirming that affordability for first time home buyers is an ongoing challenge. So where's the housing market headed next? What to know about home prices and interest rates moving forward. Also, Clark openly disdains the higher cost of food delivery. Now, many fine dine-in restaurants are offering a cost saving option.

  • HOLD! First Time Home Buying: Segment 1
  • Ask Clark: Segment 2
  • The Expansion Of Drive-Through Restaurants: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show:

Clark.com resources

Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

This article was originally published on Clark.com

The post 12.13.23 Housing Market Update / A Money Saving Shift In The Restaurant Business appeared first on Clark Howard.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!