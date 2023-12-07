12.07.23 New Tax Brackets Favorable / Proof Of Money! Your Account Statements

Inflation silver lining: New IRS tax brackets for 2024. By historical standards, tax rates are low – at 12% on average. Understand how this informs financial planning, from Roth IRA conversion to home buying. In an era of historically low tax rates, don't fall for irrelevant "tax smart" pitches. Also today, a very scary reason why you should always receive paper statements or keep digital records for all financial accounts.

  • New Tax Brackets: Segment 1
  • Ask Clark: Segment 2
  • Financial Account Statements: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

