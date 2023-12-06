12.06.23 The Pros & Cons of Bin Stores / Home Insurance In Coastal States

Bin stores, aka discount, surplus or salvage outlets – go by many names, but collectively serve an oversupplied retail market these days. Such stores specialize in selling returns and other troubled goods, offering a shortcut to lower prices. Also today, home insurance is a broken market in coastal areas, but one coastal state is adapting so well, premiums have decreased.

  • Bin Store Savings: Segment 1
  • Ask Clark: Segment 2
  • New Coastal Building Standards: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show:

Clark.com resources

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

