11.30.23 Home Inventory / Planning For Long-Term Care

Today, two very practical ways to prepare for your near and long-term future – doing a home inventory and saving for long-term care. Clark gets you prepared in case you ever need to make a home insurance claim, and then discusses the problems with the broken long term care industry. Learn what financial advisors recommend now, to plan for what 80% of older adults may someday need.

  • Home Inventory: Segment 1
  • Ask Clark: Segment 2
  • Long-Term Care: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show:

Clark.com resources

Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

This article was originally published on Clark.com

The post 11.30.23 Home Inventory / Planning For Long-Term Care appeared first on Clark Howard.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!