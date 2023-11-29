11.29.23 SAVE MORE Automatically / Retirement Abroad – Pros & Cons

Clark has new evidence to back up something he's long been in favor of – automatic enrollment in retirement savings plans. How some states are making saving for retirement automatic for the people. And how you can make it happen for yourself. Also, have you ever dreamed of retiring abroad to save money? Clark offers three main areas of consideration before making a decision.
- Automatic SAVING: Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- Retiring Abroad: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show:
- More states are offering auto-enrollment retirement plans, and they seem to be working
- Why automatic savings works: How to do it & the best ways to save
- How To Open a Roth IRA
- Are You Following Clark's Maximum Auto Loan Length Rule?
- Is the Privacy App Permission Slip Worth It? A Review
- Is a Costco Executive Membership Worth It?
- The Pros and Cons of Retiring Abroad
- Where Would Clark Howard Live if Not in the United States?
- Combating Spoofed Robocalls with Caller ID Authentication
- How To Stop Spam Calls for Good
- Top Travel Deals – Clark Howard / How To Find Cheap Flights in 3 Easy Steps
- Upside App Review: 6 Things To Know Before You Sign Up
