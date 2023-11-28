11.28.23 Used Car Prices / Solving The Problem Of Boarding A Plane

One decision that will save you big money over time is to buy a used car instead of new. And there is good news along that front. Clark updates what’s happening with prices on both new and used cars. Also, airline boarding can be a big headache – inefficient and time consuming. Clark has the solution.

  • Used Car Prices: Segment 1
  • Ask Clark: Segment 2
  • Fixing Airline Boarding: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show:

Clark.com resources

Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

This article was originally published on Clark.com

The post 11.28.23 Used Car Prices / Solving The Problem Of Boarding A Plane appeared first on Clark Howard.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!