11.16.23 Love & Marriage & Joint Bank Accounts / Postal Identity Theft

How should couples handle money? Clark has some tried & true recommendations. Also, criminals are doing address changes on people with the postal service to steal their mail, with disastrous consequences. What you need to know about new USPS security standards.

  • Couples & Money: Segment 1
  • Ask Clark: Segment 2
  • USPS Change Of Address ID Theft: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show:

Thank you for listening today, Clarkies! If you want to be part of our "Clarkie" segment, call 404-981-2071 to leave a comment or story. We may play it during a future episode!

Clark.com resources

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

This article was originally published on Clark.com

The post 11.16.23 Love & Marriage & Joint Bank Accounts / Postal Identity Theft appeared first on Clark Howard.

