11.13.23 Understanding BONDS / Fully Autonomous Self-Driving Vehicles

The last three years have been the worst for doing traditional portfolio mixes of stocks & bonds. This brings forth "recency bias". Clark discusses the state of the economy and how bonds fit into your portfolio. Also, self-driving cars have sparked a lot of debate. Are they ready for prime time?

  • Bonds Are A Deal: Segment 1
  • Ask Clark: Segment 2
  • Self-Driving Cars: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show:

Thank you for listening today, Clarkies! If you want to be part of our "Clarkie" segment, call 404-981-2071 to leave a comment or story. We may play it during a future episode!

Clark.com resources

Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices

Sponsor Link: Raisin

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

This article was originally published on Clark.com

The post 11.13.23 Understanding BONDS / Fully Autonomous Self-Driving Vehicles appeared first on Clark Howard.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!