11.07.23 Couples’ Retirement Savings / Teen Driver Safety Measures

Are you unintentionally giving yourself a pay cut? 25% of American couples are. How couples can make sure they are balancing retirement savings. Also, good news around teen driving safety, and good advice for adult drivers.
- Retirement Savings For Couples: Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- Teen Driver Safety: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show:
- Are you leaving money on the table: How 1 in 4 couples is missing out on 401 (k) savings -USA TODAY
- What Is a Spousal IRA and What Are the Rules?
- Should I Buy an AirTag for My Checked Airport Luggage?
- 4 Things You Should Always Pack in Your Carry-On
- Turo: 5 Things To Know About the Cheap Car Rental Service
- Report: Young driver fatality rates have fallen sharply in the US, helped by education, technology
- 5 Major Bills You Can Lower This Month
- Costco Car Buying Program: 4 Things To Know Before You Sign Up
- The Best Car-Buying Services in 2023
- Alliant Cashback Visa® Signature Credit Card: Get 2.5% Cash Back on Everyday Purchases
Thank you for listening today, Clarkies! If you want to be part of our "Clarkie" segment, call 404-981-2071 to leave a comment or story. We may play it during a future episode!
Clark.com resources
- Episode transcripts
- Community.Clark.com
- Clark.com daily money newsletter
Consumer Action Center Free Helpline: 636-492-5275
Sponsor Link: Raisin
