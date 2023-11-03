Friday – Clark Stinks day! Christa shares Clark Stinks posts with Clark. Submit yours at Clark.com/ClarkStinks. Also, approaching Veteran's Day, Clark has valuable info for those who serve or have served in our military about scams aimed at veterans, and deals available to veterans.

Clark Stinks: Segments 1 & 2

Deals For Veterans + Scam Alerts: Segment 3

Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show:

Thank you for listening today, Clarkies! If you want to be part of our "Clarkie" segment, call 404-981-2071 to leave a comment or story. We may play it during a future episode!

Clark.com resources

Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The post 11.03.23 Clark Answers His Critics on Clark Stinks / Deals And Scam Alerts For Veterans appeared first on Clark Howard.