Do you use autopay for credit card bills? If so, Clark has a warning for you. Also, life is about change and that's surely evident with jobs & career opportunity. Clark looks at the fastest growing jobs today, including college requirements and average pay.
- Credit Card Autopay Warning: Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- Job Growth Fields: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show
- Autopay Is Making Us Worse at Managing Credit-Card Bills – The Wall Street Journal.
- Automatic Bill Pay: How It Works and How To Do It Safely
- Clark Howard's Advice Before You Buy a Franchise
- Watch out for Avis/Budget Fuel charges [Crazy customer support call experience]
- Here are the best high-paying and fast-growing jobs for the next decade
- Healthcare.gov
- What Is an HSA Account and How Does It Work?
- How To Switch Banks in 4 Simple Steps
Clark.com resources
- Episode transcripts
- Community.Clark.com
- Clark.com daily money newsletter
- Consumer Action Center Free Helpline: 636-492-5275
Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The post 10.18.23 Credit Cards on Autopay – Pros & Cons / Fastest Growing Careers appeared first on Clark Howard.