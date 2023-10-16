10.16.23 Prevent Hotel Room Break-Ins / Allegations & Internet: Amazon Updates

It’s become easy for burglary rings to break into hotel rooms, but there’s also an easy way to protect yourself. Also today, updates on Amazon regarding federal allegations, the Amazon internet service launch, and what consumers need to know about both.

  • Hotel Room Break-Ins: Segment 1
  • Ask Clark: Segment 2
  • Amazon Updates: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

