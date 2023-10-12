10.12.23 New Scam Warnings / Romance Vs Prenups

Scams persist, ubiquitous & unabated. So must our warnings!  Be hip to the latest ways crooks are trying to separate you from your money. Also in this episode – prenuptial agreements are more common these days. Why Clark has a hard time talking about them, and some of  the circumstances that warrant this legal arrangement.

  • Be SCAM Aware: Segment 1
  • Ask Clark: Segment 2
  • Prenups: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show

Clark.com resources

Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

This article was originally published on Clark.com

The post 10.12.23 New Scam Warnings / Romance Vs Prenups appeared first on Clark Howard.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!