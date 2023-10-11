10.11.23 Working From Home / Index Fund Fees – Your Money Assignment

Clark shares new work-from-home statistics and how that is shifting businesses. Also in this episode: When it comes to your investments, knowing what the fees are in the funds you choose is crucial. The fee difference can translate into huge money you could miss out on in retirement. So investors, Clark has an assignment for you!

Working From Home: Segment 1

Ask Clark: Segment 2

Index Fund Fees: Segment 3

Ask Clark: Segment 4

