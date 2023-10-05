It's now easier than ever to monitor your credit reports for free, but there are a few pitfalls to be aware of. Also in this episode – Living in an HOA community is a choice about 1/4th of homeowners have made. Homeowners associations can be great, but can also pose problems. Believe it or not, you can lose your home to one if you're not careful.

Free Credit Reports: Segment 1

Ask Clark: Segment 2

Homeowners Associations: Segment 3

Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show

Clark.com resources

Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The post 10.05.23 Free Credit Reports – The Right Way / Eyes Wide Open On HOAs appeared first on Clark Howard.