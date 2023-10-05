10.05.23 Free Credit Reports – The Right Way / Eyes Wide Open On HOAs

It's now easier than ever to monitor your credit reports for free, but there are a few pitfalls to be aware of. Also in this episode – Living in an HOA community is a choice about 1/4th of homeowners have made. Homeowners associations can be great, but can also pose problems. Believe it or not, you can lose your home to one if you're not careful.

  • Free Credit Reports: Segment 1
  • Ask Clark: Segment 2
  • Homeowners Associations: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show

Clark.com resources

Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

This article was originally published on Clark.com

The post 10.05.23 Free Credit Reports – The Right Way / Eyes Wide Open On HOAs appeared first on Clark Howard.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!