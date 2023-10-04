10.04.23 DENIED: Appealing A Health Insurance Claim / Word To First Time Home Buyers

It's a frustrating game – appealing a denied medical claim. They're counting on you to give up. Don't. Clark shares the best approach and strategies. Also, housing market conditions remain hostile for first time home buyers. Some sources say now is the time to buy. Clark offers a different opinion, and direction moving forward.

  • Health Insurance Claim Appeal: Segment 1
  • Ask Clark: Segment 2
  • First Time Home Buyers: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

