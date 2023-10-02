10.02.23 Attention Holiday Shoppers! / Electronic Payments & Spend Control

October holiday shopping is Clark Smart this year. Clark surveys the retail landscape with money saving strategies involving bargain product categories. Early birds SAVE MORE!  Also today – how we pay for things continues to change. As the use of cash & checks fades into history, modern forms of payment are evolving into biometrics. Electronic methods often mean we lose track of our spending. Not cool.

  • Holiday Shopping: Segment 1
  • Ask Clark: Segment 2
  • E-Spend Control: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices

