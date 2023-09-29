Friday – Clark Stinks day! Christa shares Clark Stinks posts with Clark. Submit yours at Clark.com/ClarkStinks. Something else stinks – Medicare advantage plans! Clark explains the Medicare advantage plan trap in existence in most states.

Clark Stinks: Segments 1 & 2

Medicare Dis-Advantage Plans: Segment 3

Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show

Clark.com resources

Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The post 09.29.23 Clark Answers His Critics on Clark Stinks / Medicare Advantage Plan Warning appeared first on Clark Howard.