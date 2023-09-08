09.08.23 Clark Answers His Critics on Clark Stinks / Progress On The Rx Front

Friday – Clark Stinks day! Christa shares Clark Stinks posts with Clark. Submit yours at Clark.com/ClarkStinks. Also today, Clark explains the Pharmacy Benefit Manger (PBM) trade off on prices for generics vs brand names & how you can save more. Plus great news for consumers on the prescription cost front, thanks to a recent move by a major insurer.

  • Clark Stinks: Segments 1 & 2
  • Rx Progress: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show

Clark.com resources

