Construction crews remove ‘Amway Center’ signage from face of building

Amway Center Amway Center, Orlando (WFTV)

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

On Wednesday, workers started removing all signage referencing the “Amway” name from the building in Downtown Orlando, which is the home arena of the Orlando Magic.

It comes after the announcement that a new naming-rights sponsor was expected before the end of the year.

The building has been known as “Amway Center” since its opening in 2010, succeeding the old Amway Arena, which was demolished in 2012.

According to a press release, the new name is set to be announced next week.

