Climate scientists admit they didn’t see heat wave coming

As temperatures continue to soar around the world, climate scientists who are tracking the extreme weather admit they had no idea it was on its way.

Among them is Michael Sparrow, head of the World Meteorological Organization’s climate research program. He says while forecasters are very aware of the planet’s rising temperatures, they weren’t prepared for last week, which marked Earth’s hottest on record. “There’s a lot of concern from the scientific community and a lot of catch up in the scientific community trying to understand these incredible changes we’re seeing at the moment,” Sparrow says.

However, they are prepared for what’s to come – and it isn’t particularly pretty. Christopher Hewitt, the WMO’s director of climate services, says El Niño will likely stoke the flames and increase the heat on land an in the oceans. “We are in uncharted territory, and we can expect more records to fall as El Niño develops further,” he says. “These impacts will extend into 2024.”

