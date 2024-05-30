City of Winter Park to launch photography contest

The City of Winter Park’s sustainability division presents the Winter Park Nature Photography Contest throughout the month of June.

City officials say participants are asked to photograph non-invasive plants and wildlife throughout Winter Park, to highlight the city’s natural beauty.

Each participant is allowed to submit up to two photos for the contest. A total of 12 images will be chosen for display at various locations throughout the city, including Winter Park City Hall and the Winter Park Train Station.

