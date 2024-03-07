News

City of Winter Park to host hazardous waste drop-off event this weekend

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

The City of Winter Park

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

The City of Winter Park’s sustainability division is set to host a household hazardous waste drop-off event Saturday, March 9, from 8:00am to 12:00pm at Cady Way Park.

Officials say the city will collect various hazardous wastes at this event, including used engine oil, gasoline, paints, and pesticides. Other accepted items include old electronics (i.e. televisions, VCRs, computers, and fax machines), as well as textile items.

The event is exclusive to people who live in Winter Park, and proof of residency is required.

Click here for more information.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Leo Vargas

Leo Vargas, WDBO

Leo Vargas is a reporter and weekend anchor for WDBO. A University of Central Florida graduate, Leo joined WDBO in 2022. His voice can also be heard in several commercials on sister station WOEX.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!