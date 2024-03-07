City of Winter Park to host hazardous waste drop-off event this weekend

The City of Winter Park’s sustainability division is set to host a household hazardous waste drop-off event Saturday, March 9, from 8:00am to 12:00pm at Cady Way Park.

Officials say the city will collect various hazardous wastes at this event, including used engine oil, gasoline, paints, and pesticides. Other accepted items include old electronics (i.e. televisions, VCRs, computers, and fax machines), as well as textile items.

The event is exclusive to people who live in Winter Park, and proof of residency is required.

